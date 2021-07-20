Government launches £375m 'breakthrough' fund to scale cutting-edge technologies

the Fund is aimed at a raft of cutting edge technologies, including those that can support the UK's net zero transition

Businesses looking to scale crucial net zero technologies have been encouraged to apply for support from a new public funding pot launched today as part of government efforts to support "breakthrough" innovations.

The £375m 'Future Fund: Breakthrough', which opens for applications today, aims to support high-growth, R&D-intensive companies with a plan to bring "game-changing" products to market, including green technologies and solutions that can deliver the UK's net zero transition, the government said.

However, only businesses that have already clinched 70 per cent of a minimum £30m investment round from well established private investors will be eligible to apply, it added.

Launching the fund this morning Chancellor Rishi Sunak said it would enable businesses across the UK to bring their transformational technologies to market while creating jobs and boosting the economy in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"Above all, our investment will incentivise collaboration between our most ambitious entrepreneurs and private investors, helping to commercialise breakthrough products such as new medicines and green technologies that could change our lives for the better - all while creating high-skilled jobs that help boost the UK economy," he said.

The fund - which was first announced as part of the Budget earlier this year and forms part of the government's broader £14.9bn R&D programme - is set to be delivered by the government's British Business Bank through its subsidiary British Patient Capital.

It succeeds the now-closed Future Fund, which distributed more than £1bn of convertible loans to support the growth of high-growth, equity-backed UK companies in the fall out from Covid-19, the government said.

The government emphasised that the UK's "most innovative companies" - which generally require more capital over longer time periods to commercialise their projects due to high R&D costs - could propel the country's economic growth, citing research that just one per cent growth from these firms could grow the UK economy by £38bn.

"The support we have provided over the past year is not only helping firms to survive the pandemic, but also driving the growth and jobs of the future, making the UK a global innovation powerhouse," said Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng. "The original Future Fund was a tremendous success in helping cutting-edge firms to get the fuel in the engine they need to really motor forwards, and we are building on that with the fresh Future Fund: Breakthrough scheme."