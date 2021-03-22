Net Zero Finance: Hiro Mizuno on discovering ESG, shifting baselines, and an age of opportunity

In a BusinessGreen exclusive we bring you the directors' cut of Hiro Mizuno's conversation at last week's inaugural Net Zero Finance Summit

Hiro Mizuno's CV is as long as it is impressive.

The Japanese businessman and green finance expert is the UN's Special Envoy on Innovative Finance and Sustainable Investments, a board member of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), and the firmer executive management director and CIO of the Government Pension Fund of Japan (GPIF), which manages around $1.5tr of assets.

Prior to joining GPIF, too, Mizuno worked around the world, having been a partner of London-based private equity firm Coller Capital, as well as working for Sumitoro Trust & Banking Co. in Japan, Silicon Valley and New York. He also works with a raft of major corporates, as an external boardmember at Tesla and a Mission Committee Member at Danone.

In a wide-ranging chat at the recent Net Zero Finance summitwith BusinessGreen's editor-in-chief James Murray, Mizono discussed his crucial role as a UN Special Envoy, what he has learned about sustainable finance from his illustrious career in the sector, and the huge opportunities ahead for innovation in finance that can drive the global economy towards a net zero future. The fascinating converstation can be watched in full above.

