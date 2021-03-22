Could the new National Infrastructure Bank help solve the home retrofit challenge?
Ron Cowley of the Active Building Centre argues sweeping changing to our housing stock are essential, and the government's new bank could provide the catalyst that is desperately needed
Within my lifetime you could have held a conference of people worried about climate change in a room above a pub. Times change, thank goodness. The challenge now isn't convincing people that global...
New £20m competition aims to chart a greener future for UK shipping
New Department for Transport initiative will support development of zero emission vessels and infrastructure that can propel decarbonisation of shipping
'Build back greener': Government announces £54m funding boost for electric trucks and hydrogen buses
Three projects across the UK aimed at cutting emissions from heavy transport to share government-led funding
Water Day: Prince of Wales kicks off water-focused climate finance drive
Water Aid-led Resilient Water Accelerator launched as UN-backed Race to Zero campaign urges water utilities around the world to commit to net zero emissions