'Floating on a sea of high carbon sponsorship': Sports bodies urged to cut ties with polluting sectors

UAE airline Emirates, which gave its name to the Arsenal football stadium, is the second most prolific sponsor of professional sports

Study warns major polluters are the ‘new tobacco’ in sports sponsorship, counting 250 deals between high-carbon industries and industry

The sports sector is facing calls from athletes and environmentalists to stop accepting sponsorship deals from high carbon companies, with campaigners arguing that athletes and sports bodies cannot claim to be promoters of public health if they continue to promote those airlines, motoring firms, and oil and gas companies that are continuing to drive rising global emissions.

The call comes as a study published this morning revealed more than 250 advertising and sponsorship deals between leading sports teams and companies that promote high-carbon services, products, and lifestyles, an alliance the report argues poses an "increasing reputation risk to sport" while directly contradicting the growing number of climate pledges made by clubs' and sports' bodies.

The analysis, which was produced by think tank New Weather Institute, climate charity Possible, and the Rapid Transition Alliance, examined the links between high carbon industries and 13 different sports, ranging from the Olympics to rugby and motorsport. It found that football was the worst offender when it came to ties to high carbon businesses, with the sport receiving 57 sponsorships from oil and gas firms, as well as airlines and motoring firms.

"Sport is in the front line of the climate emergency but floats on a sea of sponsorship deals with the major polluters," said Andrew Simms, report co-author and co-director of the New Weather Institute. "It makes the crisis worse by normalising high-carbon, polluting lifestyles, and reducing the pressure for climate action".

The team behind the report is now calling on sports bodies around the world to drop all advertising and sponsorship deals with firms that promote high carbon lifestyles, products and services, warning these partnerships are helping to precipitate climate trends that jeopardise the future of professional sports itself.

"From the melting of winter sports, to the flooding of football grounds and the cancellation of flagship sporting events due to heatwaves and air pollution, global heating and the emissions that cause it are a huge problem," the report states.

Olympic gold medal winning canoeist Etienne Stott was among those to today call on the professional sports industry to cut ties with high carbon polluters.

"It's wrong for these companies, who are fully aware of the deadly impact of their products, to use the power and beauty of sport to normalise and hide their behaviour," he said. "Sport has a unique power to connect and inspire people. I would like to see it use its voice to promote the idea of care and stewardship of our planetary resources, not insane exploitation and destruction."

The automotive industry was found to be the most active high carbon industry in courting sports sponsorship, with 199 deals across different sports, with carmaker Toyota the most prolific sponsor of all types of firms, with 31 deals. Airlines came second with 63 deals - nearly half of which were from UAE airline Emirates - followed by oil and gas companies, such as Ineos and Gazprom.

Today's report, titled Sweat not oil: Why sports should drop advertising from high carbon polluters, draws parallels between the sports sector's deals with polluters and the "once common and now-disgraced" sponsorship deals that used to be routine between sports clubs and tobacco companies, which were outlawed in the UK in 2003. Both types of deals invole the promotion of products and behaviours with scientifically proven detrimental impacts public health, the authors argue.

"Major polluters have replaced once common tobacco companies as big sports sponsors," Simms added. "They should be stopped for the same reason tobacco sponsorship ended, for the health of people, sports and the planet."

Melissa Wilson, a qualifier for the GB Rowing Team for the Tokyo Olympics, is also supporting the campaign. "As athletes, we focus a lot on keeping sport "clean" through prioritising anti-doping," she said. "Yet continuing to pollute in the face of the climate emergency is the Earth-equivalent of doping, or scoring own goals. By keeping polluting sponsors on board, sports detract from their opportunity to play a productive part in the race to zero carbon. It's time for sports and athletes to change that."

The report comes just days after the reputational risks sports clubs are taking in signing sponsorship deals with high carbon sectors were highlighted, after activists successfully pushed Asian insurance giant AIA to commit to ending its investments in coal infrastructure through a campaign that targeted the company's sponsorship of football club Tottenham Hotspur.