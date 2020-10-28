Net Zero Festival: Sustainability and story-telling - how to engage your audience

VIDEO: Lucy Siegle chats to leading green communications and marketing experts Richard Smith from the BBC, tve's Nicole Itano, and Peter Browning of Browning Environmental Communications

The net zero transition can seem daunting to some and exciting to others, but to many it is mindbogglingly abstract or complicatedly all-encompassing.

However, in order to drive a rapid, far-reaching and fair decarbonisation of the economy over the coming decades, citizens, workers, consumers and communities all have crucial roles to play. Helping the wider public to understand why combatting climate change is important, how to do it, and teh changes it may bring to their lives can is therefore critical in order to catalyse action and support towards the net zero transition.

To explore the best means of doing so, journalist and broadcaster Lucy Siegle spoke to several leading communications and marketing experts involved in sustainability, including BBC head of sustainability Richard Smith; former WWF-UK director of media and content Nicole Itano, who is now executive director at non-profit television for the environment; and Peter Browning, CEO of Browning Environmental Communications.

The full discussion, which took place at BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Festival, is available to watch above.

