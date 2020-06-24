BBC
'This is not playing games': BBC plans year of climate coverage
Digital, TV, and radio outlets will all run programmes dedicated to examining the climate crisis
Government to 'stand firm' on green standards as it rules out US chlorinated chicken imports
Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers issues firm promise UK will not chicken-out of EU food and environmental standards in US trade deal talks
BBC outlines plan to become a 'model for sustainable broadcasting'
Broadcaster insists it will do more to 'inform audiences about the changing world' and set new science-based emissions target
Forty plastic-free days: Church of England joins MPs in Lent anti-waste drive
Christians urged to give up single-use plastics until Easter to help 'care for God's creation', as numerous MPs back campaign to cut down on waste
The Blue Planet Effect: BBC to ban single use plastics from 2020
Broadcaster announces three point plan to end use of single use plastics across its operations
BBC tunes all programmes into carbon monitoring programme
From April all BBC TV shows will track their carbon footprint using a calculator specifically designed for TV production firms