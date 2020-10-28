Net Zero Festival: Changing diets for a changing climate
VIDEO: Mike Barry hosts a discussion with a host of experts on delivering a more sustainable food system including Nomad Foods' Annelie Selander; PepsiCo's Chris Daly, Nando's Henry Unwin, University of Oxford's Michael Clark, and the Food Foundation's Rebecca Tobi
The food system has many long, complex supply chains with huge numbers of different producers and retailers spanning the journey from farm to fork. But it is a system that is facing huge threats from the...
Net Zero Festival: Sustainability and story-telling - how to engage your audience
VIDEO: Lucy Siegle chats to leading green communications and marketing experts Richard Smith from the BBC, tve's Nicole Itano, and Peter Browning of Browning Environmental Communications
Pressure mounts on PM for ambitious UK climate plan 'as soon as possible'
Faith groups, health professionals, youth climate leaders and academics join Conservative MPs and former world leaders in urging UK to ramp up Paris Agreement target
Green groups demand peat burning ban in face of government inaction
Defra has reiterated its intention to ban rotational burning on peat bogs, but has still yet to offer a timetable of action