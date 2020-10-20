Zoom in on Net Zero - with ScottishPower's Keith Anderson

VIDEO: Chief executive of the energy giant joins BusinessGreen to discuss the monumental change seen across the energy sector during his 22 years at the firm

ScottishPower became the first of the UK's 'Big Six' energy suppliers to quit fossil fuels in 2018 after selling its gas business to Drax, and it now generates all of its power from onshore and offshore wind in the UK.

Overseeing the company's shift towards a greener strategy is Keith Anderson, who rose to chief executive of the firm - which is owned by Spanish energy giant Iberdrola - almost three years ago after having spend over two decades at the helm of subsidiary ScottishPower Renewables. Anderson has also previously worked with financial firms the Royal Bank of Scotland and Standard Life, as well as working as a management consultant with E&Y, and is an Honorary Fellow of the Energy Institute and a Visiting Professor of Strathclyde University.

Ahead of the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards, for which ScottishPower is a partner, Anderson recently joined BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray to discuss his two decades of experience in renewable energy - which has seen a monumental change across the sector - unlocking investment in clean energy, and his hopes for a net zero future.

ScottishPower is a partner of the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2020,