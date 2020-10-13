Net Zero Festival: Mobilising finance for a green recovery

VIDEO: Gavin Esler chats to Schroders' Andrew Howard, Dr Rhian-Mari Thomas from the Green Finance Institute, Scottish Widows' Maria Nazarova-Doyle, and Lord Barker from En+

How to mobilise the finance necessary to drive a net zero recovery from the Covid-19 crisis, is one of the most crucial questions that will determine whether a net zero economy can in fact be delivered

At our recent Net Zero Festival, host Gavin Esler joined Schroders' head of sustainable investment and ESG Andrew Howard, Green Finance Institute CEO Dr Rhian-Mari Thomas, Scottish Widows' head of pension investments Maria Nazarova-Doyle, and Lord Barker, a former government climate change minister who is now executive chairman at En+, so explore this very question.

Touching on how to unlock green finance to fund the future economy, climate risk disclosure, divestment, and the case for establishing another green investment bank in the UK, the wide-ranging discussion is available to watch again in full above.

All of the panel debates, keynote speeches, and presentations from the world's first Net Zero Festival - which took place over three days from 30 September featuring hundreds of top speakers from business, politics and academia - are now available to watch again on demand through the Net Zero Festival website.

Schroders is a partner for the Net Zero Festival