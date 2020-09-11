Zoom in on Net Zero - with WBCSD's Claire O'Neill and Peter Bakker

Former COP26 President Claire O'Neill and World Business Council for Sustainable Development president Peter Bakker join BusinessGreen for a chat about challenges and opportunities the lead up to next year's critical UN climate summit

Claire O'Neill (formerly Perry) is now back in the throng of the green business world, having been appointed managing director for climate and energy at the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), replacing Maria Mendiluce who took over as We Mean Business CEO in May.

It is O'Neill's first major role since stepping down as an MP at last December's general election, and shortly after being controversially stripped of her position as COP26 President by the Prime Minister in January - a move which led to fierce criticism from O'Neill of the UK government's preparations for hosting the critical UN climate summit, as well as of Boris Johnson's personal commitment to tackling the climate crisis.

With only a year until COP26 takes place in Glasgow, the former Energy and Clean Growth Minister now has a crucial role leading the business preparations for spurring international commitments to the Paris Agreement and net zero, working alongside Dutch businessman Peter Bakker, WBCSD's president and CEO.

In the latest in our series of 'Zoom in on Net Zero' interviews as part of the Net Zero Leadership Hub, hosted in partnership with BT, both join BusinessGreen deputy editor Michael Holder to chat about O'Neill's new role at WBCSD, her past criticism of the UK's preparations for COP26, frustration over the UN negotiation process, the opportunities of net zero, and what business' priorities for the year ahead in the run up to the critical UN climate summit.

The Net Zero Leadership Hub is brought to you in partnership with BT, as part of its support for the Net Zero Leadership Stream at the world's first Net Zero Festival this autumn. All the content on the Hub is fully editorially independent unless otherwise stated. You can find out more about the Net Zero Festival and reserve your place here.