'Get this done': Claire O'Neill launches blistering attack on government's handling of COP26 Summit

Sacked COP26 President accuses Boris Johnson of a 'failure of global vision and leadership' and urges him to 'reset the dial' on the troubled talks

Boris Johnson has been accused of failing to provide promised leadership, ignoring Whitehall turf wars, and allowing a "dark ops" briefing operation within Number 10 which together threaten to jeopardise the high profile COP26 Summit in Glasgow this autumn.

The explosive claims are made in a lengthy letter from former COP26 President Claire O'Neill, who was controversially sacked on Friday amidst accusation and counter accusation over her performance in the role.

The letter - which was published by the Financial Times just hours before the Prime Minister this morning officially kicked off the countdown to COP26 - accuses the government of failing to give a clear explanation for the sacking, undertaking "disgraceful" briefing against the former Energy and Clean Growth Minister, and allowing the preparations for the crucial UN Summit to fall badly behind schedule and over budget.

O'Neill was informed on Friday by Johnson's advisor Dominic Cummings that the offer made to her last summer to chair the Summit had been rescinded.

Reports following the announcement suggested Number 10 was concerned about O'Neill's performance and level of experience, while Whitehall sources alleged there had been major personality clashes within the COP26 team and that O'Neill's "abrasive" manner was ill suited to the role's diplomatic nature.

However, O'Neill's letter hit back at the briefing operation, while reports suggested she is currently consulting employment lawyers over her sacking.

Describing herself as "surprised and dismayed" to receive a phone call from Cummings, O'Neill revealed she had been "given three separate explanations for the decision, none of which could be clearly articulated or supported with evidence, apart from needing someone more senior".

"You did, of course, know my seniority and experience when you offered me the job and my track record of delivery from persuading the Cabinet to host COP26, winning the COP bid in partnership with Italy, publishing the Clean Growth Strategy, introducing our historic Net Zero legislation, launching the global Powering Past Coal Alliance and negotiating the Offshore Wind Sector Deal that has made our vast offshore renewable energy source cheaper than fossil fuel alternatives," she added. "It was very disheartening in this context to learn that No. 10 is rumoured to be behind the media briefings put out to support your decision, which variously contained awful, false and distorted defamatory allegations. To take two examples: "bullying allegations" were referred to, when you are aware that there was a single historical complaint, which was fully investigated by the Cabinet office and found to be entirely without merit."

In a follow up interview on the Today programme this morning, O'Neill doubled down on her criticism of Johnson and the preparation for the Summit, declaring "we are miles off track globally where we are meant to be" and alleging there has been a "huge lack of leadership and engagement"" from Number 10.

Describing the role as a "lonely place", she also took aim at Johnson's trustworthiness. "My advice to anybody to whom Boris is making promises - whether it is voters, world leaders, ministers, employees or indeed, to family members - is to get it in writing, get a lawyer to look at it and make sure the money is in the bank," she said.

And she alleged that the Prime Minister had "admitted to me he doesn't really understand" climate change, although she acknowledged others in the administration did.

Michael Gove, the chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster - who was praised in O'Neill's letter for trying to tackle Whitehall in-fighting over COP26 - defended the Prime Minister's record, telling the BBC that "I've known the PM for more than 30 years and the first time I met him he told me he was a green Tory".

The accusations came as Johnson this morning used the official launch for COP26 alongside Sir David Attenborough and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to warn bolder climate action is urgently required. Johnson said the world's "catastrophic addiction to fossil fuels [was] cloaking the planet like a tea-cosy", reiterating that the evidence was now overwhelming and the world can and must transition to a net zero emission economy.

However, beyond the political row O'Neill's letter presents a litany of concerns over the preparations for the COP26 Summit.

She argues the UN climate talks are in urgent need to a re-set, recalling how the last meeting in Madrid resulted in "plenary sessions where global negotiators debated whether our meeting should be classified as "Informal" or "Informal-Informal"; others argued over the structure of tabs, tables and colours in reports (rather than the commitments countries would make) and some of the world's wealthiest oil-rich countries made their annual demand for global funding to offset the damage all this low carbon planning would do to their economy".

As such, O'Neill and the COP26 team developed a seven point action plan with input from former Presidents and UN officials, which centred on the need to secure net zero commitments from countries, step up resilience and adaptation funding, and establish a strong Clean Growth Agenda that could drive green investment and help decarbonise carbon intensive industries.

However, she alleged the team is "miles off track" to deliver the agenda. "When you asked me to be your COP President (and to combine it with remaining in your Cabinet as a Minister, an offer I declined) you promised to "lead from the front" and asked me what was needed 'money, people, just tell us!'" O'Neill wrote. "Sadly, these promises and offers are not close to being met."

Specifically, she alleges that the Cabinet sub-committee on climate change proposed by Johnson last autumn has not yet met; that departments have "fought internal Whitehall battles over who is responsible and accountable for COP actions"; that the COP26 unit has faced numerous Whitehall process issues; and that budgets are "ballooning".

She also warns that poor relations between Number 10 and the Scottish government risk jeopardising the Summit. "The team and the Scottish government are in an extraordinary state of stand-off and… you are considering re-locating the event to an English location," the letter states. "I had asked if you would consider resetting your relationship with the First Minister - putting aside the devolution battle for the sake of this vastly more important agenda. I understand you declined in salty terms."

The letter does hint at some of the personality clashes that critics claim undermined O'Neill's time as President.

"You will also know from years of working with me that I could not stand by and see this extraordinary opportunity fail for lack of any leadership and so have tried to intervene in some of the worst of the process and ambition blocks and maintain momentum but my intercessions have regretfully been perceived as undermining rather than supportive as is so often the case when 'politicians' meddle with the workings of Whitehall," she writes. "And it is also fair to say that some officials have found the need for action and real change to be threatening to the COP status quo - for some it is hard to give up on incrementalism even when it is demonstrably failing."

However, she concludes by warning that without clearer leadership and urgent action the unique opportunity offered by COP26 risks being squandered.

"We must move on from Whitehall knot-tying, infighting and obfuscation, petty political squabbles and black ops briefings to real sustained engagement, maximum global ambition, open-hearted international cooperation, joined-up action and alliance building," she writes. "To do that will require a whole of government reset and for your team to move the vast and immediate challenge of climate recovery to the top of the Premier League of their priorities from where it is now - stuck currently somewhere around the middle of League One."

O'Neill signs off by indicating that she intends to continue to play a role in supporting and critiquing the Summit and the government's climate record from a position "free from political patronage".

"You had a vision for Brexit and you got Brexit done," she concludes. "As I write, we have less than 7,000 hours before the start of COP26 where we have a chance to set a new global vision for climate recovery and build a new consensus for global climate action. Please get this done too."

In addition, first thing this morning, O'Neill changed her Twitter handle to @COPWatch26.