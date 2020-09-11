Global Briefing: EU set to push for more stretching 2030 climate target
Plus Poland and South Korea coal-phase outs, Siemens Gamesa hydrogen project, and all the top green business news from around the world this week
EU set to push for more stretching 2030 climate target The European Commission is expected to push for a more ambitious 2030 climate target next Wednesday, raising the bar to cut emissions by "at least...
Government launches £300m manufacturing R&D funding push
14 projects across the UK clinch funding in first round of government's 'Manufacturing Made Smarter' challenge, geared at streamlining supply chains and slashing waste
Government to push pensions sector towards green technology investment
Department for Work and Pensions consults on plans to drive long-term pensions sector investment into 'important sectors of the economy' such as green technology
Zoom in on Net Zero - with WBCSD's Claire O'Neill and Peter Bakker
Former COP26 President Claire O'Neill and World Business Council for Sustainable Development president Peter Bakker join BusinessGreen for a chat about challenges and opportunities the lead up to next year's critical UN climate summit