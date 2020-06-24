WBCSD
'Exponential action': Business 'playbook' aims to help firms draft net zero climate strategies
Backed by the International Chamber of Commerce, the 1.5C Business Playbook aims to help firms set net zero climate strategies
Business for Nature: New initiative launches to bring business into biodiversity battle
Business for Nature aims to create a global 'business movement to help reverse the loss of nature by 2030'
COP24: As Trump administration prepares to promote coal, business giants step up calls for bolder climate action
Business groups launch series of new initiatives to help mainstream clean technologies and sustainable practices
Further, faster: Responding to the 1.5C challenge
As COP24 gets underway, WBCSD's María Mendiluce argues businesses stand ready to support a more ambitious climate strategies
Is the sustainability world doing enough to promote gender diversity?
It's a sector focused on the future, but despite efforts to promote equality women remain under-represented in many senior green business roles
Multinationals urge EU for renewables goal of 'at least' 35 per cent by 2030
Letter from group of firms including Google, Amazon, Facebook and M&S highlights key role of corporate PPAs in delivering climate and energy targets
Top businesses unveil list of key asks for COP23 climate summit
Members of World Business Council for Sustainable Development want to see more interaction between business and government, more work on climate resilience, and more action on carbon pricing
BusinessGreen 10 Years On: Corporate sustainability has entered the mainstream, but where does it go next?
BusinessGreen charts the rise of corporate engagement with sustainability over the last decade and unwraps the challenge facing the next decade of green business development