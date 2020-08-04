Zoom in on Net Zero with Professor Michael E. Mann

World-renowned climate scientist and author joins BusinessGreen for a chat about climate justice, US politics, dealing with climate deniers, and the science behind net zero

World-renowned climatologist, geophysicist, and author Michael E. Mann has been a hugely influential figure in efforts to further global understanding and awareness of human-caused climate change for more than 25 years.

Mann is distinguished Professor of atmospheric science at Pennsylvania State University, and his work includes more than 200 peer-reviewed and edited publications on climate change, as well as several books. He contributed - along with other IPCC authors - to the award of the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize, which was given to Al Gore for helping to boost awareness of climate change. In addition to numerous plaudits and awards he has received throughout his career, Mann was earlier this year elected to the US National Academy of Sciences.

In our latest 'Zoom in on Net Zero' interview as part of the new Net Zero Leadership Hub, hosted in partnership with BT, Mann sits down for a video call with BusinessGreen deputy editor Michael Holder to discuss climate change and social justice, touching on everything from climate science deniers and the crucial upcoming US presidential election to whether 2050 is the right target date for reaching net zero and his forthcoming appearance at the Envision Virgin Racing Formula E Team's'Race Against Climate Change Live' event.

