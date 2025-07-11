Global Briefing: Far right group grabs control of EU climate policy response

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
Global Briefing: Far right group grabs control of EU climate policy response

European Parliament's Patriot's for Europe bloc secures key role in climate policy talks, China extends clean energy dominance, and US caterers embrace plant-based menus

A group of MEPs from far right parties across Europe have this week secured a key role in the talks on the EU's next round of emissions targets, potentially dealing a significant blow to plans from the...

Energy

clock 11 July 2025 • 6 min read
