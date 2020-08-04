'BP has woken up': Oil giant pledges to reduce fossil fuel portfolio in beefed up net zero strategy

BP announces pivot to become 'integrated energy company' as it pledges to cut oil and gas production by 40 per cent and ramp up clean energy and technology investment after suffering record loss in the second quarter of 2020

BP has fleshed out its plan to become a net zero company by 2050 with a commitment to cut the oil and gas it produces by 40 per cent and increase annual investment in low carbon technologies 10-fold by the end of the decade.

In a wide-ranging update posted on its website today, the oil giant outlined its plan to transition from an oil and gas provider to an "integrated energy company" in the wake of the pandemic that has resulted in multi-billion pound losses at the oil company.

Building on its announcement earlier this year of a new net zero emissions target, BP said it would increase annual expenditure on 'low carbon investments' such as clean electricity, bioenergy, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage and mobility to $5bn by 2030, up from around $500m today.

Crucially, it also committed to reducing its oil and gas production by 40 per cent, a move that would help the firm meet a goal of reducing emissions from upstream oil and gas production by 35 per cent by the end of the decade.

Chief executive Bernard Looney said the new strategy provided a "comprehensive and coherent" approach to delivering the net zero ambition first unveiled by the company in February, stressing that the next decade would be "critical for the world in the fight against climate change".

"In the years ahead, BP is going to significantly scale-up our low-carbon energy business and transform our mobility and convenience offers," Looney said. "We will focus, and reduce, our oil, gas and refining portfolio. And, as we drive down emissions on our route to net zero, we are committed to continuing to deliver long-term value for our stakeholders.

The company also pledged to not explore for oil and gas in any new countries, reduce the carbon intensity of its products by 15 per cent by 2030, and develop 50GW of renewable energy generation in the same time frame.

The company's beefed up net zero strategy was revealed at the same time as the firm revealed it would be cutting its shareholder dividends in half after suffering heavy financial losses in the wake of the pandemic. The decision to cut its dividend for the first time in a decade comes after the company posted a record loss of $16.8bn in the second quarter of 2020, compared to a profit of $1.8bn in the same period last year.

BP also reported a $9.2bn post-tax write-down on the value of its oil and gas assets following the slump in oil prices.

The oil and gas industry has experienced months of turmoil as oil demand fell to a 25 year low as the pandemic damaged supply chains, shuttered industry, slashed electricity demand and dramatically reduced travel. BP's dividend cut comes just months after rival Royal Dutch Shell revealed it would cut shareholder pay-outs by two thirds.

However, a number of leading operators have responded to the crisis by strengthening their climate goals, setting new net zero emission targets, and adjusting future demand scenarios to acknowledge that global oil demand may have peaked.

As such, BP said today that increasing investment in "non-oil and gas" would help the firm recoup losses and "diversify and improve the resilience of BP's cash flow". By 2025, more than a fifth of capital would be invested in "transition" businesses by 2025, it added.

The company's fleshed-out net zero agenda garnered rare praise from Greenpeace, with senior climate campaigner Mel Evans dubbing the plan a "necessary and encouraging start".

"BP has woken up to the immediate need to cut carbon emissions this decade," Evans said. "Slashing oil and gas production and investing in renewable energy is what Shell and the rest of the oil industry needs to do for the world to stand a chance of meeting our global climate targets."

Mark Campanale, founder of the Carbon Tracker think tank, which has long argued that fossil fuel companies risk destroying investor value by backing projects that are likely to become stranded as new clean technologies emerge and climate policies strengthen, also welcomed the new strategy.

"This decision to cut fossil fuel output is exactly what Carbon Tracker has been asking for," he said on Twitter. "So this BP announcement is significant and we're looking at the detail. If all producers were to make similar cuts, might supply get back inside the carbon budget to be Paris aligned?"

Carbon Tracker's head of oil and gas Andrew Grant said that the firm had "radically changed the game". "In the arms race of emissions announcements, most oil and gas peers have conveniently ignored the global need to produce and use less oil and gas," he said. "BP's production cut of 40 per cent by 2030 makes them unquestionably the industry leader."

BP's new strategy comes a day after Shell Australia announced its acquisition of Select Carbon, a firm that specialises in developing carbon offsetting projects.

Shell Australia said the deal was the first acquisition for its new nature-based solutions business, which invests in forests, grasslands, wetlands, and other ecosystems that can capture carbon emissions while protecting biodiversity.

Select Carbon sells carbon credits generated at dozens of projects to the Australian Government's Emissions Reduction Fund and other markets, creating a revenue stream for farmers and landowners.

