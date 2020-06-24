IPCC
Going green: Just Eat delivers massive spike in vegan orders
Just Eat data shows a 50 per cent year-on-year increase in orders of vegan dishes through January to March
Be prepared: Energy, food and medicine at risk from rising seas, engineers warn
Sobering report from Institution of Mechanical Engineers warns governments and businesses are ill-prepared for sea level rises expected this century
IPCC: Rapidly rising seas and warming oceans threatening livelihoods, scientists warn
Latest sobering assessment from world's top scientists details the damage being wrought by climate change on the world's oceans, glaciers, and ice sheets
Switzerland targets net zero emissions by 2050
Swiss government says net zero goal will put country in line with the most ambitious national targets under the Paris Agreement
The IPCC's land report shows shipping the potential of sustainable biofuels, but how to get there?
The IPCC says biofuels can play a part in shipping's decarbonisation journey. But with aviation and other sectors circling around a finite resource, shipping needs to invest in exotic options, says Forum for the Future's Will Dawson
IPCC on land use: What do the latest warnings mean for businesses?
The headlines have been filled today with stark warnings from scientists about the state of the world's land masses - how will this impact the business community?
IPCC on diets, land use and climate change: The green economy reacts
All the reaction from green businesses, policymakers, experts and campaigners on the IPCC's stirring report on how land use is affecting the climate
IPCC: Meat consumption and deforestation is fuelling the climate crisis
Deforestation and intensive agriculture is accelerating the climate crisis, trapping humanity in a vicious cycle of land degradation, scientists conclude
G20 kicks off with row over climate ambition
International talks in Osaka and Bonn are marred by continuing divisions over the Paris Agreement and the global response to the escalating climate crisis
Survey: 70 per cent of UK public want urgent climate action
As candidates to become Prime Minister reassert support for net zero goal, major survey reveals climate change has become a 'mainstream issue' for the British public
New guidelines, old loopholes as world's carbon accounting is overhauled
A mammoth scientific review of greenhouse gas monitoring methods does not address flaws around bioenergy use, according to campaigners
COP24: 'Progress' on rulebook but tense talks ahead
Negotiators expect talks to run into the weekend, but hopes for finished rule book remain high
The scientific case for a climate 'war effort'
Professor Nick Cowern warns the even the IPCC 1.5C report may be over-optimistic - and businesses and governments need to respond to the 'climate emergency'
COP24 Overnight Briefing: Science-Based Targets set a new ambition baseline
All the news from the last 24 hours in Katowice
'Disgraceful': Anger grows as row stops COP24 Summit from 'welcoming' IPCC report
US, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Russia accused of blocking key text fully endorsing findings of historic report on impacts of 1.5C of warming
Creating a world of 1.5 degree global warming needs radical solutions, but the focus should be on 'gain' not 'pain'
Thomas Birr, CEO at innogy Innovation Hub, argues businesses need to listen to the 'radicals' who insist deep decarbonisation is possible
COP24 Overnight Briefing: Major banks align loan portfolios with climate goals
All the latest from the climate summit underway in Katowice
Net Zero: Governments debut 'Countdown to 100 low-carbon solutions' initiative
EU-backed Mission Innovation consortia launches new programme to identify 100 large scale investment opportunities that are compatible with a 1.5C goal
The business role in reaching 1.5C
Circular infrastructure will be a crucial tool for businesses to cut emissions, writes AECOM's Robert Spencer
Are the restrictions on the UK's Net Zero review 'unlawful'?
Letter from campaign group Plan B seeks clarification on rationale behind the government's decision to keep medium term carbon targets 'out of the scope' of CCC's net zero target review
What's the beef?
In the wake of the latest climate change report, red meat is back on the agenda as an answer to reducing carbon emissions - but, asks Louise Gray, is it really that simple?
Net Zero: Labour calls on government to let CCC assess near term carbon targets
Labour's Alan Whitehead says it remains unclear why the new review of the UK's long term climate goals should exclude existing carbon budgets
Claire Perry: I am angry at climate laggards
UK Energy and Clean Growth Minister says she got 'really frustrated' at those EU countries blocking higher targets for vehicle emissions at recent summit
Leaders move past Trump to protect world from climate change
Far more must be invested in adapting to warming, says new global commission that aims to rebuild political will after US withdrawal from Paris Agreement