Shaun Spiers to step down as chair of Green Alliance

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Shaun Spiers to step down as chair of Green Alliance

Executive director of influential think tank and chair of the Greener UK coalition of environmental groups to step down at the end of February

The head of the Green Alliance think tank, Shaun Spiers, is to step down as executive director after eight and a half years leading the influential organisation. Spiers was appointed in 2017 and subsequently...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

European PPA market slows, as flexibility services market surges

Some perspective on retrospective renewables subsidy changes

More on Policy

Government extends Warm Home Discount for five years to 2030
Policy

Government extends Warm Home Discount for five years to 2030

Department for Energy Security and Net Zero confirms extension of energy bill support scheme, as new analysis reiterates that high gas prices are primary driver of increased energy bills

Amber Rolt and James Murray
clock 29 January 2026 • 4 min read
Some perspective on retrospective renewables subsidy changes
Policy

Some perspective on retrospective renewables subsidy changes

Those warning changes to legacy renewables schemes could undermine future investment have a point, especially when opposition parties are talking about tearing up climate policies

James Murray
James Murray
clock 29 January 2026 • 3 min read
Friends of the Earth drops threat of legal action over government's climate strategy
Policy

Friends of the Earth drops threat of legal action over government's climate strategy

Campaigners claim successful legal challenges have led to bolder climate action, but warn plan due next year must strengthen current policies

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 January 2026 • 4 min read