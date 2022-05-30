A cutting-edge hydrogen fuel cell-based power plant at a Japanese manufacturing plant could provide a decarbonisation template for other industrial sites to follow
At a production plant for hydrogen fuel cells in central Japan, Panasonic is on a mission to prove energy-intensive factories around the world can operate with zero emissions by harnessing a combination...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial