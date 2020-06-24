Japan
Global Briefing: Coal decline leads to CO2 drop in US, Germany and Spain
Coal continues its decline as renewables take hold in Germany, Spain, USA and even Fukushima, plus all the green business news you may have missed this week
US corporate giants and union leaders call for US to stay in Paris Agreement
Remaining part of the climate treaty will deliver stable, low-carbon green jobs for US citizens, CEOs of Apple, L'Oreal, Mastercard, Decathlon, Salesforce and more declare
Moixa reaches 10,000 smart battery platform milestone in Japan
UK-based start up entered the Japanese market less than a year ago in partnership with trading giant ITOCHU
Going for gold: Toyota to provide 3,700 EVs for Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Japanese auto giant lays out plans to develop range of EVs, hydrogen fuel cell, and plug-in hybrid cars and buses specifically for the Olympic and Paralympic Games
Sustainable Validation: Kyocera's climate targets receive expert backing
Japanese firm becomes latest tech giant to secure approval from the Science Based Targets initiative
Investors representing almost half the world's capital demand G20 climate action
Letter from investors and superannuation funds representing $34tr in assets under management write to world leaders calling for carbon price and coal phase out
Japan outlines high-tech strategy to meet Paris climate commitments
Carbon capture and storage and carbon dioxide-free hydrogen figure prominently in roadmap to become carbon neutral soon after 2050
Global Briefing: Kale United takes stake in vegan pea pioneer
UK battery storage firm Zenobe secures £25m Japanese investment
The £25m injection from Tepco and Jera comes with option for a further £10m to help scale up company's power storage ambitions
Reports: Toyota and Panasonic prepare battery manufacturing joint venture
Nikkei reports auto and tech giants are preparing to deepen electric vehicle partnership
Moixa battery software to boost energy flexibility across 3,500 Japanese homes
UK battery firm claims it is now managing the 'world's largest' cluster of live batteries, enabling provision of smart tariffs and EV charging services
Shinzo Abe urges nations to put 'promises into practice' to avoid climate disaster
Ahead of UN General Assembly this week Japanese Prime Minister ramps up pressure for nations to cut carbon emissions, following a summer of deadly extreme weather
Global Briefing: VW to launch electric car sharing scheme in Berlin
Innogy to sell 41 per cent stake in Triton Knoll offshore wind project
Japanese utilities Electric Power Development and Kansai Electric Power Co to each take a stake in the North Sea project in first investment of its kind
Lift off: Mitsubishi greenhouse gas 'hunting' satellite set for launch
IBUKI-2 satellite is designed to observe CO2 and methane concentrations around the world under a joint project with the Japanese government
Reports: Tepco plots renewable energy investment blitz
Boss of Japanese energy giant tells Nikkei major new investments are planned in order to 'gain competitive advantage in renewable energy'
'Faster, higher, cleaner?' Toyota fleet of green mobility concepts for Tokyo Olympics
Fuel cell buses and automated ride-sharing vehicles to the fore as auto giant prepares to showcase low emission mobility services at 2020 Olympics
Reports: Nippon Life Insurance to end coal power investments
First major Japanese institutional investor embraces coal divestment, as switch to renewable energy gathers pace
EU-Japan trade deal first to carry Paris climate clause
The world's largest ever trade deal is also the first Europe has signed that commits both parties to upholding the UN climate accord
Global briefing: Ontario ditches carbon pricing in climate challenge to Trudeau
US launches nuclear initiative to cut carbon with Canada, Japan, UK
While the Trump administration generally avoids discussion of climate change, it is participating in a coalition to promote 'clean, reliable' nuclear power
'Launch pad': Moixa inks Japanese energy storage export deal
UK start up secures £5m investment from Itochu Corporation, as part of deal that will see it gain access to fast-growing Japanese market
Convenient clean power: Seven-Eleven and Toyota team up for fuel cell trial
Japanese trial to deploy fuel cell, batteries, and energy management systems in bid to slash emissions from convenience store chain
Vattenfall in talks to develop Great Yarmouth offshore wind operations base
Swedish renewable energy firm in negotiations with Peel Ports to invest in Norfolk coastal town, potentially creating 150 jobs