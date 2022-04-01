The Climate Pledge Spring Reception: In photos

On the very top floor of London's iconic Gherkin skyscraper on Wednesday night, scores of top business leaders came together as the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan toasted the rapidly growing number of net zero commitments from hundreds of leading corporates under The Climate Pledge.

Co-hosted by BusinessGreen and The Climate Pledge, the glitzy drinks reception saw the Mayor urge more businesses to join the net zero movement, extolling the "massive first mover advantage" for firms which place themselves at the forefront of the burgeoning green industrial revolution.

Co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, The Climate Pledge now encompasses more than 300 major companies all of which have committed to achieving net zero by 2040 or sooner. It means the number of companies signed up to the initiative now represented more than eight million employees worldwide across over 50 different industries in 29 countries.

Khan was joined by a host of top speakers, including Global Optimism's Tom Rivett-Carnac, as well as Amazon's worldwide head of sustainability Kara Hurst, and BusinessGreen's editor-in-chief James Murray, all of whom paid tribute to the inspiring climate ambition demonstrated by those signing up to The Climate Pledge - while also highlighting the scale of the challenge ahead to keep the goals of the Paris Agreement on track.

BusinessGreen's Murray also issued an invitation for Climate Pledge signatories to attend this year's Net Zero Festival, which is scheduled to take place at The Mermaid Theatre in London on September 28th and 29th.

A selection of photos from the event can be viewed using the slideshow gallery above.