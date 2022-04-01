The Climate Pledge Spring Reception: In photos

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read
The Climate Pledge reception
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 019 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 009 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 061 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 067 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 083 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 074 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 098 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 100 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 111 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 122 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 127 1 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 124 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 128 1 1 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 133 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 128 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 138 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 147 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 150 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 140 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 142 1 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 145 1 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 148 1 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 161 1 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 160 1 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 155 2 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 229 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 226 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 237 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 263 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 267 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 233 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 224 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 159 1 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 203 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 164 1 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 279 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 288 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 295 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 300 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 303 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 019 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 009 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 061 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 067 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 083 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 074 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 098 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 100 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 111 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 122 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 127 1 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 124 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 128 1 1 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 133 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 128 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 138 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 147 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 150 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 140 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 142 1 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 145 1 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 148 1 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 161 1 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 160 1 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 155 2 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 229 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 226 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 237 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 263 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 267 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 233 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 224 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 159 1 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 203 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 164 1 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 279 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 288 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 295 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 300 580x358
2022 03 30 climate pledge biz green reception jonoblackham 303 580x358

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Amazon's Kara Hurst, Global Optimism's Tom Rivett-Carnac, and a host of top business leaders were in attendance at BusinessGreen's co-hosted event in London this week

On the very top floor of London's iconic Gherkin skyscraper on Wednesday night, scores of top business leaders came together as the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan toasted the rapidly growing number of net zero commitments from hundreds of leading corporates under The Climate Pledge.

Co-hosted by BusinessGreen and The Climate Pledge, the glitzy drinks reception saw the Mayor urge more businesses to join the net zero movement, extolling the "massive first mover advantage" for firms which place themselves at the forefront of the burgeoning green industrial revolution.

Co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, The Climate Pledge now encompasses more than 300 major companies all of which have committed to achieving net zero by 2040 or sooner. It means the number of companies signed up to the initiative now represented more than eight million employees worldwide across over 50 different industries in 29 countries.

Khan was joined by a host of top speakers, including Global Optimism's Tom Rivett-Carnac, as well as Amazon's worldwide head of sustainability Kara Hurst, and BusinessGreen's editor-in-chief James Murray, all of whom paid tribute to the inspiring climate ambition demonstrated by those signing up to The Climate Pledge - while also highlighting the scale of the challenge ahead to keep the goals of the Paris Agreement on track.

BusinessGreen's Murray also issued an invitation for Climate Pledge signatories to attend this year's Net Zero Festival, which is scheduled to take place at The Mermaid Theatre in London on September 28th and 29th.

A selection of photos from the event can be viewed using the slideshow gallery above.

Related Topics

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

The answer to the gas crisis is clear - and it's not more gas

Net Zero Finance: Live Blog

Most read
01

Shell and BP prep massive green investment push

25 March 2022 • 4 min read
02

Ørsted to sell 50 per cent stake in 1.3GW Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm

28 March 2022 • 2 min read
03

'Breakthrough moment': British Airways becomes first airline to use commercial-scale SAF produced in UK

29 March 2022 • 2 min read
04

'Discriminatory': EU launches WTO challenge over UK's clean energy subsidy scheme

29 March 2022 • 4 min read
05

'We're going to be all in': Bank of America executive calls for stronger net zero push in response to geopolitical instability

29 March 2022 • 3 min read

More on Management

Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington | Credit: Microsoft
Technology

Three things learned from Microsoft's carbon removal report

The tech giant has lifted the lid on its efforts to soak up more carbon than it emits

Jesse Klein, GreenBiz.com
clock 01 April 2022 • 6 min read
International sailing league brings sustainability on board
Management

International sailing league brings sustainability on board

Sail Grand Prix crowns New Zealand the winner of its Impact League, as the sport looks to catalyse a raft of sustainability innovations

Jesse Klein, GreenBiz.com
clock 01 April 2022 • 4 min read
Credit: U.S. Mission Photo by Eric Bridiers, Flickr
Policy

'Not just a catchline': UN Secretary-General launches Net Zero Expert Group

New body tasked with developing stronger standards for net zero emissions pledged from non-state entities, including businesses, investors, and cities

James Murray
James Murray
clock 31 March 2022 • 5 min read