Ceres launches corporate alliance to accelerate electric vehicle transition
Alliance brings together Amazon, DHL, and others in a bid to drive development of electric vehicle market
Bloomberg launches new climate-focused global media brand
Bloomberg Green becomes latest addition to global media empire, promising to 'bring clarity and data where there is currently fog and fear'
Tesco and Amazon lead latest green energy procurement push
Major corporate renewables deals to drive construction of large scale new solar and wind projects in Europe and US
Amazon commits to net zero by 2040, places 100,000 EV mega-order
Online retail goliath 'done being in the middle of the herd on this issue', chief executive says.
Why Amazon's plan to buy 100,000 EVs is huge and hard
Amazon's huge order for Rivian EVs is a game-changer for the zero emission fleet sector, but it also presents a massive technical challenge
Amazon Fires: Why a new economic model must come from the ruins
To fight the Amazon fires we need more than water cannons and law enforcement - we need a new economic model, writes Forum for the Future's Roberta Iley
'We must redouble efforts': Study lays bare dire state of deforestation worldwide
Progress report on New York Declaration on Forests (NYDF) - which pledged to end deforestation by 2030 - shows the rate of forest loss is still rising
Amazon staff vow to join climate strikers as they demand 2030 net zero goal
More than 1,000 staff slam firm for 'blatant disregard for reality' in its dealings with oil and gas companies, and for failing to target net zero emissions
Reports: Brazil feels heat over Amazon fires as corporate fallout intensifies
Asset managers, fish farmers, and fashion companies all step back from Brazilian activities in response to fears that global supply chains are contributing to surge in deforestation
Global briefing: Trump's EPA proposes rollback on methane emissions rules
Your need-to-know green business news from around the world this week
G7: World leaders step up climate and Amazon fire funding
UK doubles climate aid contributions and announces extra £7m for 'Blue Belt' scheme to protect marine life, as plans emerge for new Amazon protection initiative
Macron tells G7: Amazon rainforest fires are an 'international crisis'
Fires currently ravaging the Brazilian rainforest should be top of the agenda at this weekend's G7 Summit, says French President, as debate over future trade deals intensifies
Why businesses could be the secret weapon in halting Bolsonaro's Amazon destruction
The accelerating deforestation rate in the Amazon is terrifying and could have global repercussions, but could business leaders have the power to turn the tide?
'We will continue to invest': Amazon announces dual renewables boost
Global technology giant reveals plans for new wind farm in Ireland and solar project in the US
UK and Colombia ink climate partnership to promote green growth
UK commits £8.5m to help Colombia protect and monetise biodiversity reserves, invest in low emission vehicles and green country's finance sector
Three takeaways from THAT failed Amazon employee shareholder resolution
This issue isn't going away for the e-commerce giant - and other industry leaders should consider themselves on notice
Amazon workers demand Bezos act on climate crisis
At a shareholder meeting Wednesday, the CEO refused to address workers urging the company to overhaul its climate policy
Cleaning up the carbon footprint of that Amazon Prime purchase
Inside the complex world of decarbonising e-commerce shipping
Sustainable cider: WWF teams up with Old Mout to protect Amazon rainforest
Old Mout Cider has partnered with WWF for its latest marketing campaign, highlighting the brand's sustainability credentials
Thousands of Amazon employees demand company delivers bolder climate action
More than 4,000 Amazon employees have signed a letter demanding the firm clarify its environmental commitments and take more radical action to shrink its carbon footprint
Amazon set to deliver three new wind energy projects
Tech giant confirms it is to source clean power from new wind farms in Ireland, Sweden, and California
'Alexa, cut the carbon intensity of my energy use'
Octopus Energy integrates with Amazon Alexa to provide voice activation of smart home services
Amazon Day: Company eyes packaging reduction with new Prime delivery service
Online shopping and tech giant makes move to cut down on packaging delivered to its premium customers
Amazon pledges to halve carbon impact of shipments by 2030
E-commerce giant unveils 'Shipment Zero' vision to decarbonise its delivery systems