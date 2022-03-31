Mayor of London urges firms to grasp 'massive first-mover advantage' in net zero transition

Companies pursuing ambitious climate action across their business can put themselves in a position to benefit from "massive first-mover advantage" in the emerging net zero economy, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan told an audience of top business leaders last night.

Speaking at a reception co-hosted by The Climate Pledge and BusinessGreen, the London Mayor hailed the growing number of companies worldwide signed up to the Climate Pledge and its goal of delivering net zero emissions by 2040, including around 100 firms from the UK alone.

Co-founded by Amazon alongside Global Optimism in 2019, the Climate Pledge now has the backing of 313 firms worldwide which in total generate over $3.5tr in global annual revenues. The signatories are committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2040 or earlier, a full decade ahead of most national net zero targets.

Khan said it was "inspiring to see the private sector stepping up and trying to lead the way" on climate action, which he said was crucial not just for the planet and the wider economy, but also because of the "massive first mover advantage" firms will enjoy as the green industrial revolution gathers pace.

"It's the right thing to for environmental reasons, for health reasons, and for economic reasons - and I also I think there is a first-mover advantage," the Mayor said, as he hailed the efforts of the private sector in driving the net zero transition.

"It's a wonderful thing that the business community has signed up to the [Climate] Pledge, because as wonderful as politicians claim they are, the ingenuity, the ideas, the innovation, the optimism, is going to come from the private sector," he added.

"I genuinely believe that people are made up of three different groups on this issue," he continued. "There are those who are the climate change deniers, those who are the climate change delayers, and there are those who are the doers. And I hope all of us are in that last category of doers."

Khan, who is currently chair of the C40 Cities coalition of global city mayors committed to climate action, highlighted how the impacts of climate change were already being felt in major cities around the world, including flooding and heatwaves in London last summer, as well as wildfires in Greece, and devastating floods in Germany in 2021.

Such events demonstrate the urgent need for action against climate change, although Khan also called for businesses' to ramp up support for those regions of the world most vulnerable to the impacts of the climate crisis.

"This is a problem for the Global North, as well as for the Global South," he said. "The Global South needs us… the Global South are least responsible for the climate catastrophe yet face the biggest consequences, so clearly this is an issue of social justice."

The Mayor's comments came at a reception held at the summit of London's iconic 'Gherkin' skyscraper in front of an audience of Climate Pledge signatories, which also saw speeches from Global Optimism's Tom Rivett-Carnac, Amazon's global head of sustainability Kara Hurst, and BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray.

Hurst hailed the growing reach of the Climate Pledge since its founding in 2019, revealing that the firms now signed up to the initiative represent more than eight million employees worldwide across over 50 different industries in 29 countries.

Support for the Climate Pledge, she said, sent an important signal of the rapid growth in demand ahead for low carbon products and services. "This is what the Climate Pledge is all about," she said.

Meanwhile, BusinessGreen's Murray issued an invitation for Climate Pledge signatories to attend this year's Net Zero Festival, which is scheduled to take place at The Mermaid Theatre in London on September 28th and 29th.

"Support for the net zero transition is growing all the time, but actually delivering remains an immense challenge," he said. "Meanwhile, opposition to this agenda is more vocal than ever.

"That is why we will this year once again host the Net Zero Festival, providing an opportunity for us all to move Faster, Together, by showcasing the best of this green industrial revolution and sharing the best practices that can accelerate its progress."