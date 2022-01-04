Roughly a quarter of London's carbon emissions come from transport, and just like most major cities around the world, road vehicles are chiefly to blame.

But while electric vehicles can certainly help towards delivering net zero, they are no silver bullet.

In order to cut carbon, congestion and air pollution, London needs more people travelling by tube, bus, bike or foot - but that is no easy feat.

So how can London drive down private car use in favour of public transport and active travel in support of City Hall's 2030 net zero target, all while keeping the city's habitants moving?

As part of BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Festival, we put together a series of three 'Glimpses' films exploring London's journey towards becoming a net zero city.

The first episode, which focuses on transport, can be watched in full above.

This video was first screened as part of the Net Zero Festival, which took place over three days from 29 September 2021 featuring hundreds of top speakers from business, politics and academia.