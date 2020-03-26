London
Inside the London Power Tunnels: How the UK energy sector is striving to recruit 400,000 people to power the net zero transition
Some 117,000 new recruits will be needed within the next decade if the UK is to decarbonise power and heat networks in time for 2050
London Climate Change Festival aims to 'inform, inspire and bring hope'
Eight-week festival to bring artists, scientists, and businesses together to 'explore ways to live in better harmony with our planet'
Imperial College and Mayor of London beef up plans for Centre for Climate Change Innovation
Major new clean tech hub aims to harness 'new ideas to turn the tide on climate change'
How train station adverts are delivering an air quality boost
BNP Paribas reveals air filters fitted at Marylebone station are delivering encouraging results
City hall: London zero carbon building rules are delivering carbon cuts
EXCLUSIVE: Green building targets for the capital are driving developers to invest in low carbon homes and technologies, City Hall figures indicate
Heathrow Pause: Climate activists plot airport disruption with toy drones
Campaign group says action to ground flights at airport is proportionate to climate threat, as Heathrow says activists will face 'full force of the law'
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps casts doubt on Heathrow expansion
Shapps questions whether third runway 'stacks up' on financial grounds and promises to take 'really, really close look' at case for expansion
The Big Smoke: Strand becomes first street in London to breach pollution limit
The Strand on the North bank of the Thames breaks legal EU limits on air quality for the entire year - in July
Electric taxis have saved London cabbies £3.85m on fuel costs, LEVC claims
Manufacturer says its electric black taxis have grabbed a 10 per cent market share in UK capital since launching last year
Heathrow: Green groups granted court appeal against third runway
Court of Appeal to hear claims against airport expansion in the autumn after ruling the case raises 'important issues'
London declared 'world's first' National Park City
UK capital becomes first to secure official status in a move designed to highlight how urban environments can better support biodiversity and public wellbeing
Locations of 50 new London water fountains revealed
Work starts on first wave of 100 fountains to be installed in drive to cut single-use plastics
Royal College of Emergency Medicine and Royal Society of Arts quit fossil fuel investments
Two more institutions vow to sell their shares in fossil fuel companies, just a day after National Trust pledged to divest
London firms urged to work with landlords to boost clean energy and EVs
Firms including Canary Wharf Group, RBS, and Vattenfall urge commercial landlords and tenants to team up in support of renewables and EVs
'Earth's alarm clock is ringing': Thousands to lobby MPs for climate action in Westminster
Around 16,000 people are expected to descend upon Parliament Square this afternoon to call on MPs to deliver bolder environmental policies
COP26: UK and Italy strike partnership clearing way for UK to host crucial climate summit
BREAKING: Joint statement confirms reports UK and Italy have reached a deal to 'collaborate' on delivering crunch 2020 climate summit
Addison Lee and Audi power up electric chauffeur fleet
Private hire giant announces six month pilot to assess impact of zero emission electric fleet
ULEZ cuts number of worst polluting cars in central London
Mayor hails 'significant impact' in first month of capital's ultra-low emission zone
Charge point milestone heralds London's rapid EV expansion
London's leading Electric Vehicle charge point provider today opens the 1000th charge point in its London-wide network
'Expect more actions very soon': Extinction Rebellion to end disruption in London, for now
After more than 10 days of action, protest group says it will voluntarily bring an end to London blockades tomorrow
'We need system change': Climate protestors blockade London roads as 'Festival of Action' kicks off
Waterloo Bridge, Oxford Circus and Marble Arch all brought to standstill as climate protestors try to disrupt 'business as usual'
Milk & More expands green UK delivery fleet to 500 electric vans
Milk & More to grow its UK delivery fleet to 500 EVs by the end of next month, as Bio Collector upgrades to CNG vans and ASOS chalks up electric delivery milestone
Bosch teams up with TfL to spark green transport ideas
Move comes as TfL launches new plan to support greener freight deliveries in London
Canairy: Mobile app to help outdoor workers track air pollution launches
King's College London and British Safety Council hope the app will help people working outside monitor and minimise their exposure to air pollution