Inside ENGIE's plans to transform Rugeley coal power plant into a low carbon community

VIDEO: Rugeley coal station has generated electricity for over 50 years, but will soon make way for green homes and job opportinities - BusinessGreen paid a visit

After generating electricity for more than half a century, Rugeley coal station in Staffordshire closed in 2016.

Now, site owner ENGIE plans to transform the site into a sustainable mixed-use community fit for the UK's net zero future.

In the first of a series of videos looking at the project as it progresses, BusinessGreen went to visit the former power station and met some of the people behind the ambitious green redevelopment plans. The full film can be watched above.

ENGIE is a partner of the Net Zero Festival 2020.