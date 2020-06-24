ENGIE
ENGIE acquires ChargePoint Services in bid to speed up EV ambitions
French utility snaps up charge point provider for undisclosed sum as it beefs up plans to become a 'leader in green mobility'
Sadiq Khan: London needs an 'electric revolution'
As energy giants rush to invest in charging networks, London Mayor sets out plan for flagship charging hubs across the capital as part of EV Infrastructure Delivery Plan
Cool Coalition: Businesses join UN push for climate-friendly fridges and air conditioning
UN-backed coalition of businesses, politicians, and green groups set up in support of action to phase-out HFCs from fridges and air conditioning units
ENGIE beefs up stake in KiWi Power
French energy giant confirms it has acquired additional stake in UK demand response specialist KiWi Power
Plans confirmed to turn Rugeley coal plant into low carbon community
ENGIE wants to turn Rugeley Power Station, which closed in 2016, into a sustainable village featuring more than 2,000 renewables-powered smart homes
Engie dives into EV market with electric vehicle power tariff
French utility follows Vattenfall in EV market, launching EV home charging point and EV-tailored power tariff
Hitachi, Mitsubishi and ENGIE trial EV-to-building energy storage technology
Three companies team up on 'pioneering' project in the Netherlands to demonstrate how EVs can help reduce energy costs for office buildings
Connected Energy banks £3m storage investment from ENGIE and Macquarie
Energy storage start-up will use cash injection to scale its home storage offer, which makes use of old electric vehicle batteries