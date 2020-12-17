Lloyd's of London promises to end investment in coal, oil sands, and Arctic exploration

Insurance giant sets out wide-ranging new sustainability strategy designed to curb investment in fossil fuel infrastructure, but campaigners argue faster timetable is required

Lloyd's of London yesterday published its first environmental, social, and governance report, as it became the latest financial institution to pledge to end investment in coal and other high carbon assets.

The influential insurance giant announced it would "end investment in thermal coal-fired power plants, thermal coal mines, oil sands and new Arctic energy exploration activities".

The company set out a timeline to end new investments in these areas by Lloyd's market participants and the Corporation itself from 1 January 2022. It also pledged to phase out existing investments in companies with business models that derive 30 per cent or more of their revenues from thermal coal-fired power plants, thermal coal mines, oil sands or new Arctic energy exploration activities by the end of 2025.

Lloyd's acts as regulator for around 100 syndicate members, known as the Lloyd's market, and ultimately leaves decisions on underwriting and investment strategy to them.

But crucially the plan will see managing agents in the Lloyd's market asked to no longer provide new insurance cover for thermal coal-fired power plants, thermal coal mines, oil sands, or new Arctic energy exploration activities from 1 January 2022.

The company said that to "enable the market to support their customers as they transition their businesses, the target date for phasing out the renewal of existing insurance cover for these types of businesses is 1 January 2030 (including for companies with business models which derive 30 per cent or more of their revenues from any of these activities)".

In addition, the new strategy commits the company to publishing a roadmap for becoming a net zero emission operation by 2025 and working with the wider market to accelerate the transition to net zero emissions across the sector.

And it sets a goal for all insurance undertakings in its market to allocate two per cent of annual premiums towards innovative and sustainable products by 2022, and a target for a five per cent allocation of the company's Central Fund to go to impact investments by 2022.

To support the new goals, the company said it would develop a new risk centre, to be launched in 2021, that will "undertake research into new insurance products to protect society from systemic risks, including climate risk". And it pledged to "consider how else the insurance sector can best support the global effort to address climate risk, and respond to UK Government's Ten Point Plan for a green industrial revolution".

Bruce Carnegie-Brown, chairman of Lloyd's ESG committee and Lloyd's itself said the new strategy "represents an important milestone on the journey towards building a more sustainable future".

"We have the opportunity to play our part in building back a braver, more resilient world," he said. "We recognise that the targets we are setting will be challenging, but will also bring new opportunities. We will work closely with our market and customers to help them plan for these changes as we implement a long-term managed programme towards sustainable, responsible underwriting."

His comments were echoed by Andrew Brooks, chairman of the Lloyd's Market Association, who said the group was "fully supportive of Lloyd's ambitions to set out a path in which the market can work together to support our customers globally on their transition to a more sustainable future".

"As a market we must act decisively now and play a more effective and proactive role in supporting positive societal change," he added.

The new strategy follows high profile criticism from campaigners, who have attacked the involvement of Lloyd's members in controversial projects such as Adani Enterprises' Carmichael thermal coal mine in Australia and the Canadian government's Trans Mountain oil pipeline.

The company has also faced criticism for not moving as fast as some other major players in the European insurance sector, such as AXA and Zurich, in moving to phase out investments and underwriting for carbon intensive projects.

As such, the new plan drew a mixed response from campaigners. Lindsay Keenan, European Coordinator for Insure Our Future, said the group "welcomes Lloyd's new policy of no longer providing new insurance cover for coal-fired power plants, thermal coal mines, oil sands and new arctic energy exploration as a step in the right direction".

"However, the policy should take effect now, not 2022," she added. "Additionally, the target date for Lloyd's to phase out existing policies should be January 2021 for companies still developing new coal and tar sand projects. Lloyd's 2030 deadline is not justified by climate science and the urgent need for action. We will continue to hold Lloyd's accountable until it has met these recommendations."

Her comments were echoed by Flora Rebello Arduini, Senior Campaigner Consultant for SumOfUs, who urged the company to take a stronger line in requiring its members to end support for high carbon projects as quickly as possible.

"Lloyd's needs to prohibits all members of its market from renewing insurance for the Adani Carmichael coal mine, the Trans Mountain tar sand pipeline extension and other such climate wrecking projects when they come up for renewal in 2021, not in 2030," she said. "The time to act is now. Lloyd's must set binding market-wide policies that make clear to all stakeholders what can and cannot be done under Lloyd's brand name and credit rating."