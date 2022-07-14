The BusinessGreen team are thrilled to announce that Outrage + Optimism will be joining us live at the Net Zero Festival to record a new exclusive episode for their podcast.

Last time Outrage + Optimism recorded a live podcast episode was at COP26 last year, so we are honoured to have them join us on Wednesday 28th of September at the Mermaid venue in central London and explore the stories behind the headlines on climate change right from our main Festival stage.

Conversations on the climate crisis do not all have to be doom and gloom, and this climate change podcast proves exactly that! Outrage + Optimism takes on a can-do attitude, which will leave our audience feeling inspired, as well as widen their understanding on the various areas climate change is impacting on.

We look forward to welcoming O+O's energetic hosts Tom Rivett-Carnac and Paul Dickinson, alongside their fantastic special guests to express their outrage on the lack of action and share their expert optimistic opinions on how we can turn the current challenges we are facing into opportunity.

The podcast brings exceptional guests weekly, with previous guests including Sir David Attenborough, Elizabeth Wathuti, and a few other names which you may be able to spot at our Festival!

Stay tuned to hear more about the live podcast and special guest announcements!

If you would like to attend the Net Zero Festival, in-person, on 28/29 September, please apply for a VIP ticket, by contacting Ellie Harris at [email protected]

Not able to attend? Not an issue, register here for our new streaming service NZF+ to gain exclusive access to the episode recording as from the 4th of October, along with new fresh content.