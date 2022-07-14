The Wildlife Trusts urge Tory leadership contenders to prioritise nature

The next Prime Minister needs to make efforts to protect and enhance nature a top priority in order to mitigate the climate crisis and deliver on the environmental ambitions of the 2019 Conservative Party manifesto, The Wildlife Trusts has today argued.

As campaign to become the next Conservative Party leader heats up, the charity coalition today issued a statement warning that Boris Johnson's successor should prioritise nature and the environment and commit to securing a net zero, nature positive economy by 2050.

The group appealed to the media and the wider public to press leadership candidates on their green credentials and their commitment to the 2019 Conservative Party manifesto that promised to deliver "the most ambitious environmental programme of any country on earth".

"The climate and nature crises are not going away and the need for bold action to restore our fractured natural world is greater than ever," the charity coalition said.

The charity coalition appealed for Tory leadership candidates to stay focused on the green agenda, joining a flurry of similar calls from business groups over the past week that have been issued after a number of candidates indicated they would look to ditch or dilute the UK's net zero plans.

In an open letter published yesterday, business groups that count a raft of corporates such as Amazon, Unilever, and Coca-Cola as members, called on candidates to implement manifesto commitments on net zero and nature restoration.

Prime Minister Theresa May and COP26 President Alok Sharma have also urged candidates in the leadership race to double down on climate action.

In its statement The Wildlife Trusts referenced a UN report published earlier this week which sounded the alarm that policymakers continue to overlook nature in their decision making, and are more focused on economic growth than protecting the natural word.

The charity coalition said this approach "directly contributes to the climate and nature crises, with huge consequences for people and the planet."

It also pointed to The Dasgupta Review on The Economics of Biodiversity, published earlier this year, which outlined how nature provides the foundation for economies, livelihoods, and well-being.

The Wildlife Trusts outlined a number of areas where the next Prime Minister should focus in order to realise the environmental ambitions set out by its 2019 manifesto.

In order to achieve net zero and a nature-positive economy by 2050, it said the government needed to invest in natural climate solutions, create more green jobs and infrastructure, and dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions, it said.

To stop the decline of nature in England by 2030, at least 30 per cent of land and sea needs to be given protected status, and the transition to nature-friendly farming accelerated through farming subsidy reforms that ensure public money is provided in return for public goods and higher environmental and animal welfare standards are adhered to, it added.

The Wildlife Trusts also advised that environmental inequality needs to be ended, to ensure equitable access for everyone to a healthy natural environment by 2030; with clean air, thriving ecosystems, and access to green spaces and unpolluted rivers.