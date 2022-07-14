Baby food brand creates UK's first fully-recyclable baby food pouch

Organic baby food brand Little Freddie has released its first fully recyclable baby food pouch, designed to allow parents to recycle empty baby food pouches at home and reduce the amount of plastic that ends up in landfill.

The new packaging, billed as a first of its type in the UK, has been made using polypropylene - a plastic-based material which is accepted by kerbside recycling and has been assessed as recyclable by the On-Pack Recycling Label (OPRL) scheme.

Little Freddie has estimated that the move could save more than 350,000 baby food pouches from landfill over the next year, which is equivalent to 2.5 tonnes of plastic.

The announcement comes at a time when the amount of plastic waste ending up in landfill is reaching a critical level. Earlier this week, a new Greenpeace report on plastic waste found that UK households throw away around 100 billion pieces of plastic packaging every year, of which only 12 per cent is recycled.

Little Freddie said it is committed to ensuring all of its packaging is 100 per cent recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025. It said it would now look to roll-out the fully recyclable pouch across its entire UK pouch range in the coming years, if it proved successful.

The brand said its new pouches will also be lighter to transport and less carbon intensive to create than alternatives on the market, leading to a lower carbon footprint. They will be sold in multipacks made using FSC-certified cardboard and printed using eco-friendly vegetable-based inks, it said.

Alice Harlock, membership and services manager at OPRL, which works to encourage more firms to produce packaging that can be recycled through mainstream recycling services.

"We're thrilled to see Little Freddie launch the very first baby food pouch which has gone through stringent testing to achieve our Certified As Recyclable marque," she said. "As a result, it carries our 'Recycle - Cap On' label which makes recycling much easier for busy parents by adding these pouches to home recycling collections and preventing them from ending up in landfill. This innovation is a fine example of brands helping their customers to do the right thing by making recycling simple,"

Little Freddie has an on-going partnership with UK recycler, Enval, which has previously offered parents a return recycling scheme as an alternative zero-waste option. Little Freddie said that it will continue to work with Enval so that there is still an option to recycle products which are not currently labelled as recyclable.

The new fully recyclable products will also feature a verified climate footprint label calculated by CarbonCloud. All the greenhouse gases which have been emitted as part of the brand's ‘farm-to-table' process will be displayed on each packet and be presented as a climate footprint, the company said.