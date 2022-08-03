Over 500 confirmed attendees for this year's Net Zero Festival

There are just two months to go until the first physical edition of the Net Zero Festival makes its debut at The Mermaid, London on the 28th and 29th September, and it is shaping up to be a Festival that should not be missed!

VIP tickets have proven to be in high demand for this year's Net Zero Festival, resulting in a fantastic guest list of delegates. These tickets have enabled us to achieve a curated audience, maximising the number of senior sustainability executives and decision-makers onsite and back in the room. Places are going fast, so make sure to apply now before tickets run out.

VIP tickets will also provide access to the online edition of the Festival, NZF+ - an array of virtual content on all aspects of the Net Zero Festival that will be live from 4th October. In the coming weeks we will be announcing some exciting and engaging new elements to the NZF+ programme, so keep your eyes peeled!

What you can look forward to at the Net Zero Festival:

A packed agenda, filled with keynote talks, panel discussions, seminars, and workshops, which has been designed to reflect all aspects of the net zero transition and the many industries that are accelerating their climate strategies. Our agenda and speaker list (currently boasting over 60 top experts with more to follow) can be found on our website.

Watch a live recording of an Outrage + Optimism podcast episode from our Festival stage! The first and last time the team recorded an episode podcast live in-person was at COP26 last year, so we are delighted to have one of the world's top sustainability podcasts join us for this exclusive recording!

Being back in the room for an in-person Festival, providing a great opportunity to network with all our delegates. We have some great companies set to attend, here is a sneak peek on who is signed up so far.

Our Festival Extras! The Net Zero Festival will not just incorporate talks, and workshops, it will integrate different elements of our everyday life, including the art we see, the podcasts we listen to, and the food we consume. We want to ensure we live up to the title of being a Festival, so watch this space for more news on what you can expect from the Festival experience!

If you would like to attend the Net Zero Festival in-person on 28th and 29th September, at the Mermaid, London please apply for a VIP ticket, by contacting Ellie Harris at [email protected].