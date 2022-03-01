Net Zero Finance Summit: Energy Minister Greg Hands joins speaker line-up for first net zero event of the year

BusinessGreen has today announced that the Rt Hon Greg Hands MP. Minister of State for Business, Energy and Clean Growth, UK Government is set to deliver the morning keynote address at this year's Net Zero Finance Summit, which will take place on Tuesday 29th March.

The day-long interactive virtual summit will be broadcast from BusinessGreen's Studios in Central London, bringing together top investors and experts from across the green economy to explore how to accelerate the transition towards net zero emission portfolios, and the challenges and opportunities that will result.

Delegates can secure their place now at the Summit, joining investors, asset managers, corporates, policymakers, and campaigners at the virtual event.

Introducing our keynote speaker

Hands, who was appointed as Energy and Climate Minister at the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy last autumn, joins an impressive line-up of speakers, including Sony Kapoor of The Nordic Institute for Finance, Technology and Sustainability, Carbon Tracker's Mark Campanale, and Catherine Koffman from the Development Bank of Southern Africa.

In his opening keynote address, Hands will explore how the UK can deliver on goals to cement its position as a leading green finance hub and harness the power of finance to accelerate the net zero transition.

Other confirmed speakers at the event include Julian Mylchreest, executive vice chairman at Bank of America, Tara Schmidt, sustainability and ESG finance Director at Lloyds Banking Group, and Robert King, head of sustainable finance at HSBC.

"Finance is arguably the most important lever for accelerating the net zero transition, as well as one of the industries most exposed to climate-related risks," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "As such, we're delighted to bring together some an expert and respected line up of speakers to explore the challenges and opportunities all businesses are facing, and discuss how companies and investors can best turn admirable net zero targets into tangible action."

Anyone registering for the event will be able to attend live and/or catch up with any sessions they may miss on demand after the event.

In addition, by attending the event delegates will be able to earn CPD points to contribute to their professional portfolio.

