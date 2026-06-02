'Businesses stand ready and willing to play their part': Green economy reacts to UK adopting new 2040 climate target

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 20 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

All the top reaction from business leaders, politicians, climate experts and campaign groups to government tabling legislation adopting Seventh Carbon Budget target to slash UK emissions 87 per cent by 2040

Today the government announced it is to table legislation in Parliament to formally adopt a target to reduce the UK's greenhouse gas emissions by 87 per cent below 1990 levels by 2040, in line with the...

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