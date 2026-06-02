Study: Regenerative farming strengthens drought resilience for cereal crops

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Soil Capital study on working farms reveals how regenerative practices have helped reduce cereal yield losses during periods of drought by 10 per cent

Regenerative farming practices can help protect European crop production from worsening droughts that represent the bloc's most economically damaging agricultural climate risk, a new analysis has claimed....

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