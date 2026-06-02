Study: Regenerative farming strengthens drought resilience for cereal crops

Soil Capital study on working farms reveals how regenerative practices have helped reduce cereal yield losses during periods of drought by 10 per cent
Regenerative farming practices can help protect European crop production from worsening droughts that represent the bloc's most economically damaging agricultural climate risk, a new analysis has claimed....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis