Osborne Clarke's Bethan Moore: 'There's huge investment potential in UK renewables'

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read

WATCH: Bethan Moore, a legal director in law firm Osborne Clarke's debt finance team, discusses the evolving investment opportunities, risks and challenges in renewable energy

Bethan Moore is a legal director in Osborne Clarke's debt finance team, where she advises clients on energy and infrastructure finance.

In her role, Moore advises lender, infrastructure funds, sponsors, developers and corporate borrowers on UK and international financings across the entire lifecycle of energy and infrastructure projects, harnessing her significant experience in funding structures for all mainstream renewable energy generation assets, as well as a range of other infrastructure projects including data centres, social infrastructure and student accommodation.

In our latest video interview, BusinessGreen recently sat down with Moore to discuss the significant and evolving investment opportunities in the rapidly growing world of renewable energy in the UK, and what risks, challenges and barriers companies and investors should be looking out for in 2026 and beyond.

The wide-ranging discussion - which covers current investor appetite for renewable energy projects, the investment implications of rapidly-growing demand from power-hungry data centres, emerging asset classes to keep an eye out for, and more - can be watched back in full by pressing play on the video below.

 

Osborne Clarke is a sponsor of the UK Green Business Awards 2026.

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