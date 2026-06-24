Seventh Carbon Budget: MPs prepare for historic vote on 2040 climate target

MPs are set to vote today on the Seventh Carbon Budget, which would commit the UK to reducing its emissions by 87 per cent by 2040
MPs are expected to today back plans to ink one of the world's most ambitious climate targets on to the statute books, committing the country to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions to 87 per cent below...
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