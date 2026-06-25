'A decisive moment': MPs back new 2040 climate target, despite Tory and Reform opposition

Seventh Carbon Budget secures comfortable majority in House of Commons, as Labour, Lib Dems and Greens back new emissions target
The Seventh Carbon Budget has been approved by MPs in the House of Commons, paving the way for one of the most ambitious national emissions reduction targets in the world to be formally inked into the...
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