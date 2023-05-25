Science-Based Targets for Nature: A guide to 'world first' corporate standards for freshwater and land

Michael Holder
clock • 10 min read
The City of London, viewed from Stave Hill | Credit: iStock
Image:

The City of London, viewed from Stave Hill | Credit: iStock

The Science-Based Targets Network has launched its first set of guidance and tools for companies to set science-aligned targets for reducing their impacts on land and freshwater

This week could prove quietly significant for the corporate sustainability space. Yesterday morning, the Science-Based Targets Network (SBTN) unveiled its first set of targets and guidance for companies...

Michael Holder
