'Start at the end': How Moramma is helping product designers prioritise people and planet

Award-winning industrial designer Jo Barnard tells BusinessGreen why product design is 'all about people' and how the planet can no longer be an afterthought
Between Black Friday sales and Christmas shopping, the few weeks of the year bring every stage of a product's life cycle - from excess packaging right through to throwaway consumption models and lack of...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis