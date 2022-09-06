How are G7 companies really performing against the goals of the Paris Agreement?

Michael Holder
clock • 8 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Analysis by CDP and Oliver Wyman suggests corporates in the G7 are currently far off track for delivering 1.5C of warming, but decarbonisation trends are at least heading in a greener direction

During COP26 last year, as a flurry of fresh green pledges were announced, there were plenty of predictions as to what kind of climate the world was heading for under current decarbonisation trajectories....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

English Heritage to digitally manage 38,000 trees on its historic estates

Liz Truss prepares to announce energy price freeze plan

Most read
01

Liz Truss talks up backing for renewables and fracking, preps energy price freeze plan

05 September 2022 • 5 min read
02

Is the UK on the cusp of a green hydrogen boom?

31 August 2022 • 6 min read
03

Offshore Energies UK calls for offshore wind planning revamp

04 September 2022 • 3 min read
04

Hornsea 2: World's largest offshore wind farm enters full operation

01 September 2022 • 4 min read
05

Low Carbon closes on £230m financing facility to fund 1GW solar pipeline

01 September 2022 • 2 min read

More on Management

Beyond offsetting: Why firms should shift to a 'contribution mindset' for the climate
Offsets

Beyond offsetting: Why firms should shift to a 'contribution mindset' for the climate

Pinwheel’s Rob Cheesewright sets out why businesses looking to fund emissions reduction outside their direct value chain should steer clear of compensation-based claims

Rob Cheesewright, Pinwheel
clock 06 September 2022 • 7 min read
Warehouses in Milton Keynes | Credit: iStock
Work

'Out of control': Six in 10 manufacturers warn energy crisis threatens their business

UK manufacturers call for more support for businesses facing soaring energy bills

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 05 September 2022 • 5 min read
'Sanctuary of the Unseen Forest' by Marshmallow Laser Feast & Andres Roberts, Our Time on Earth, Barbican Centre 2022 | Credit: Tim Whitby / Getty Images
Marketing

'To be moved is very different from learning': Can art inspire creative thinking to help deliver net zero?

A recent Barbican art exhibition put the spotlight on climate solutions – BusinessGreen takes a tour with Ecosia’s Sophie Dembinski

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 05 September 2022 • 11 min read