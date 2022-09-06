How are G7 companies really performing against the goals of the Paris Agreement?

Analysis by CDP and Oliver Wyman suggests corporates in the G7 are currently far off track for delivering 1.5C of warming, but decarbonisation trends are at least heading in a greener direction
During COP26 last year, as a flurry of fresh green pledges were announced, there were plenty of predictions as to what kind of climate the world was heading for under current decarbonisation trajectories....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial