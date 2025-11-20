'World beating record': Blustery day sees Britain's wind farms power 22 million homes

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Onshore and offshore wind turbines across the country provided almost 44 per cent of Britain's electricity on the evening of Remembrance Day

Britain's growing fleet of onshore and offshore wind farms generated enough electricity to power more than 22 million homes during a particularly blustery evening last week, sending records tumbling in...

