IEA: Energy efficiency improving worldwide, but not fast enough to meet 2030 goal

The global energy efficiency improvement rate is projected to rise to 1.8 per cent in 2025, according to the International Energy Agency
The global rate of improvement in energy efficiency is set to reach an estimated 1.8 per cent in 2025, delivering cost savings and reductions in greenhouse gas emissions right across the global energy...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis