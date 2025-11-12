GRI launches new UN-endorsed tool to boost corporate climate action

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New tool designed to strengthen private sector contributions to the Paris Agreement and 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

The Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) has launched a new tool this week to help companies and investors align their climate reporting with GRI Standards and a UN-backed approach for setting credible climate...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

BMW teams up with Kaluza to offer vehicle-to-grid smart charging for EVs

Hubbub launches interactive bin to tackle UK's £1bn litter problem

More on Management

Eleanor Holmes: 'Big ideas and big names only get us so far'
Management

Eleanor Holmes: 'Big ideas and big names only get us so far'

Better Bankside's sustainability manager discusses the importance of 'hands-on' learning, the untapped potential of the circular economy, and why working with SMEs has been a 'real eye-opener'

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 November 2025 • 8 min read
Quinbrook's Rosalind Smith-Maxwell: Effective clean energy comms is how we'll convince energy transition sceptics
Management

Quinbrook's Rosalind Smith-Maxwell: Effective clean energy comms is how we'll convince energy transition sceptics

Women in Green Business Awards 2025: Investment Professional of the Year, Rosalind Smith-Maxwell, discusses the importance of better communicating the benefits of clean energy

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 10 November 2025 • 1 min read
Building trust and transparency in the race to Net Zero: Lessons from the frontline
Management

Building trust and transparency in the race to Net Zero: Lessons from the frontline

LIVE! Podcast: "Early engagement is key"

BusineesGreen Staff
clock 07 November 2025 • 1 min read