Could 2022 mark the tipping point for the green hydrogen industry?

A 6GW pipeline of green hydrogen projects is being primed in the UK and Europe over the next two years, but experts fear key pieces of the policy puzzle still need putting in place
Could 2022 be the year in which green hydrogen produced using renewable power moves from 'nice idea' towards a mainstream, bankable investment proposition? Hydrogen has rapidly moved up the agenda over...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial