'Nowhere near enough progress': Net zero at risk from lack of effective green heating plans, MPs warn

The government still "lacks strategic direction" and the clear policies needed to decarbonise home heating, according to a highly critical new report from MPs, which warns the UK will miss its 2050 net zero target without concerted, joined-up, and properly funded action to insulate homes and rollout heat pumps.

A damning report from the BEIS select committee today acknowledges that replacing gas boilers in millions of UK homes with alternative low carbon heating systems at the same time as installing better insulation is a "difficult task". But it concludes that the government's current policies are well short of the level of ambition needed to ensure medium and long term climate goals are met.

The report comes on the same day as Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to announce a new package of measures designed to help curb the imminent hike in domestic energy bills, which Ofgem is expected to confirm will rise by around 50 per cent from April, plunging millions of households into fuel poverty. Sunak has faced growing calls to beef up energy efficiency funding programmes in response to the crisis, so as to curb energy bills and enhance energy security. But reports have suggested the new package of measures will instead focus on increased grants to fuel poor households, loans to energy suppliers to enable rebates to customers, and a council tax rebate for some households.

As such, the government's efforts to decarbonise buildings are expected to remain focused on its Heat and Buildings Strategy, which was published last autumn after repeated delays. The plan commits the government to investing more than £3.9bn to decarbonise heating in buildings across the UK between 2022 and 2025, including through grants for upgrading boilers and funding for heat pump research.

But while the government has set a target for all new heating systems installed in UK homes to be low carbon technologies such as heat pumps or hydrogen-ready boilers by 2035, the BEIS committee said the Heat and Buildings Strategy was underpowered and did not make clear green heating goals would be met.

The government has said it aims to have 600,000 heat pumps installed each year in the UK by 2028, for example, yet only a fraction of that figure is being installed annually today, and while a new Clean Heat Grant is set to launch in April today's report argues the scheme lacks the funding needed to achieve the government's installation targets.

"Replacing gas boilers is a huge task and we are not making anywhere near enough progress," said BEIS Committee chair Darren Jones MP. "As it stands, we will miss our net zero target. The government must act urgently to help speed up delivery and support bill payers and workers who will be affected by the change."

In order to tackle the "multifaceted challenge" of decarbonising home heating, the Committee's report calls on the government to agree a 'heat decarbonisation sector' deal by 2023 that it argues could help to develop low carbon technologies, accelerate the heat pump rollout, and support gas boiler engineers in re-training as heat pump installers.

A new sector deal should be bolstered by a public awareness campaign to help explain to people the changes that lie ahead on the path to zero carbon heating, such as the installation of heat pumps, insulation, and smart home technologies, the Committee said.

Meanwhile, the report recommends COP26 President Alok Sharma should be tapped to help improve the current lack of coordination across different Whitehall departments on climate action, including through an annual report on each department's progress against climate goals.

It additionally calls for the Future Homes Standard - which stipulates all new homes built from 2025 should be free of fossil fuel heating - to come into force two years earlier, while a major push should be launched to fill the heat pump and insulation installer skills shortage.

And, crucially, the report argues a replacement is urgently needed for the Green Homes Grant scheme, which offered householders discounts on low carbon upgrades to their homes before it was scrapped by the government last year in the wake of myriad teething problems with the initiative.

"Bill payers today are deeply worried about their energy costs, with many people struggling to afford to heat their homes," said Jones. "As the government decides on financial help for customers with the cost of their energy bills, they must also come forward with a replacement for the Green Homes Grant. Action is needed to improve insulation and energy efficiency in our homes and to step up the pace in delivering low carbon heating systems, at a lower cost to households than today.

"Ministers can't simply leave this to the market - government should tackle the cost of heating our homes in the round and bring forward joined-up policies that address these issues together."

Green groups and businesses broadly welcomed the recommendations in the report, having previously warned that the Heat and Buildings Strategy was badly underpowered.

Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive of trade body Energy UK, called for greater clarity on the government's plan for decarbonising home heating, pointing to "significant gaps" between the UK's targets and policy framework for low carbon heat.

"Heating our homes generates equivalent emissions to those produced by petrol and diesel cars, and so just as we have a clear timeframe for delivering real progress in transport, we need the same clarity for heat," she said.

The report follows the launch of the government's 'Levelling Up' agenda yesterday, which includes ambitions to bring all private rented homes up to the Decent Homes Standard for social housing by 2030, although it was criticised for failing to bring forward any new policies in support of the government's net zero goals.

Dr Simon Cran-McGreehin, head of analysis at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), said the BEIS Committee "report reinforces the urgent need for energy efficiency improvements to cut bills as part of levelling-up and the move to net zero" and that the housing pledges made in yesterday's Levelling Up strategy demonstrated that "the government clearly agrees".

The government, however, insisted that it's Heat and Buildings Strategy "provides a clear and comprehensive plan for cutting emissions from the UK's homes", including though incentives for people to install low-carbon heating systems in "a simple, fair and cheap way".

As part of the Strategy, it also promised to provide £5,000 grants for heat pumps through the Clean Heat Grant scheme in a bid to help kick start the market. "With industry we are aiming for big cost reductions of between a quarter and a half by 2025 as the heat pump market expands and technology develops," the government said in a statement. "In total, we're investing £6.6bn this parliament to decarbonise our buildings, saving people money on their bills and slashing pollution in the process."