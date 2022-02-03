Osprey Charging to install EV charge points at Ediston retail parks

Commercial real estate firm Ediston has inked a deal with Osprey Charging that will enable it to roll out rapid EV charging at warehouses and retail parks across the UK.

The partnership, announced this morning, will focus first on installing six high-powered 150kW chargers at an initial 10 sites, with the Haddington Retail Park near Edinburgh earmarked for the first installation.

Customers of major brands including Aldi, The Food Warehouse, and Costa are set to benefit from the new chargers, according to the companies, who noted the partnership would expand to new sites as Ediston acquired new retail parks.

Under the terms of the agreement, Osprey will cover all the costs associated with installing and servicing the rapid charging points, while sharing the resulting profits with Ediston.

The property company said installation of EV charging services would allow it to "future proof" its portfolio ahead of growing demand for EV charging, while boosting the attractiveness of its retail parks for future customers.

Graham Lind, head of retail warehouse asset management at Ediston, predicted that charge points were set to become a cornerstone of retail parks' offering to the public.

"On-site EV charging at retail parks will soon become an essential offering and customers will expect to be able to charge their vehicles wherever they shop and our tenants will expect us to provide the infrastructure which enables them to do so," he said. "Osprey has a proven record in delivering reliable, easy to use and rapid chargers and provide the perfect solution to attract the rapidly growing number of EV driving customers to our sites. "

The tie-up is the latest in a string of deals Osprey Charging has secured in the retail park sector, including with Brookhouse Group, Reef, M7, and Northumberland Estates.

Patrick Sherriff, business development director at Osprey Charging, said retail parks were "prime locations" for EV charging because they allowed drivers to top up their batteries while shopping. "Forward thinking companies like Ediston are ensuring they stay ahead of the curve by ensuring their sites are equipped to meet the needs of the growing market of EV drivers," he said. "By 'grabbing the grid' and securing vital connections for rapid EV chargers before its competitors, Ediston is positioning its sites as the go-to shopping destinations for EV drivers."

