How green hydrogen could completely reshape the global energy map

Michael Holder
clock • 10 min read
Could green hydrogen upend the geopolitical hegemony of oil and gas? | Credit: iStock
Image:

Could green hydrogen upend the geopolitical hegemony of oil and gas? | Credit: iStock

Driven by net zero, hydrogen could make up 12 per cent of global energy use by 2050, according to IRENA

The geopolitical ramifications of the green energy transition have long been contemplated by foreign policy wonks. But as clean energy technologies have continued their inexorable march worldwide and public...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Done right, new natural capital markets offer big opportunities for businesses and farmers

Make or break? Why the UK's energy crisis response could prove 'critical' to net zero agenda

Most read
01

Volvo Trucks boosts range of electric trucks by 85 per cent

14 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

'Faster than expected': EV sales predicted to overtake fossil fuel cars within three years across Europe

12 January 2022 • 4 min read
03

Shell unveils all-electric vehicle charging hub in Fulham

13 January 2022 • 2 min read
04

'Milestone': Record $210bn of certified climate bonds issued worldwide in 2021

12 January 2022 • 3 min read
05

'The worst way to cut energy bills': Campaigners slam reports government is considering cutting energy efficiency levy

11 January 2022 • 4 min read

More on Energy

Heating our homes is getting more expensive thanks to rising fossil fuel costs (credit: iStock)
Energy

Charities urge government to ramp up insulation and clean energy to tackle cost of living crisis

Letter to PM argues accelerating shift away from fossil fuels can help curb surging bills and cut fuel poverty

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 17 January 2022 • 4 min read
Electricity firms are in line for payments as the price of renewable energy soars
Energy

Renewable generators to pay back 'reconciliation' as gas crisis sees power prices rocket

Update confirms Contracts for Difference regime should deliver payments to energy suppliers from renewables generators

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 17 January 2022 • 2 min read
iStock
Energy

'This is a natural gas market crisis': Why energy markets could be set for three more years of turmoil

The global economy could face many more years of energy market turbulence if governments do not take steps to turbocharge their clean energy and technology investments, the IEA has warned

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 17 January 2022 • 7 min read