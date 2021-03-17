Industrial Decarbonisation Strategy: All the key policies at a glance
An all-you-need-to-know guide to the green measures unveiled in the government's plan to cut CO2 from industry, schools and hospitals
Heavy industry is widely regarded as one of the tougher challenges - among many - on the path towards a net zero emissions economy by 2050, but today the government has sought to grasp the nettle, setting...
More news
Google update details data centre decarbonisation progress
Google says its customers can use new data on server farms' performance to inform decisions on where to base their Google Cloud operations
Integrated Review: Climate action installed as UK's 'number one international priority'
Sweeping new strategy aims to place climate action at heart of UK foreign and security policy
Reports: India mulling net zero emissions target for 2050
Bloomberg reports that Indian government is considering a 2047 net zero target to coincide mark a century of independence