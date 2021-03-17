Reports: India mulling net zero emissions target for 2050

Bloomberg reports that Indian government is considering a 2047 net zero target to coincide mark a century of independence

The global march of net zero targets could be set to secure one of its most important victories to date, after reports revealed top Indian government officials are working on plans for how to deliver net zero emissions across the Asian economic superpower by mid-century.

Bloomberg reported that officials were debating whether to set a formal net zero emissions goal for 2050. A 2047 target is also said to be under consideration, which would coincide with celebrations to mark a century of India's independence from Britain.

If adopted the proposed targets would amount to one of the most ambitious and important national net zero strategies to date. India is currently the world's third biggest emitter and its economy is heavily dependent on coal power. The country has drastically accelerated investment in renewables in recent years, but it has also continued to expand its fossil fuel infrastructure with Ministers arguing the country still faces a major challenge extending energy access and bolstering grid reliability across the country.

Neighbouring China recently won plaudits on the international stage for announcing a net zero emission target, but that goal is for 2060, as opposed to the earlier 2050 or 2047 dates said to be under consideration by the Indian government.

Bloomberg reported that officials close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi were now working with senior bureaucrats and foreign advisers to explore ways to meet a mid-century goal, citing sources familiar with the matter.

As such speculation is mounting that a net zero announcement could be made ahead of the crucial COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow this autumn, and potentially as early as US President Joe Biden's virtual summit of world leaders, which is scheduled to take place on April 22nd to coincide with Earth Day.

Delivering on a net zero target in one of the world's most populous and coal dependent emerging economies would represent a major challenge. But Bloomberg noted that there is growing political and public support for such a move, highlighting how Jayant Sinha, a member of parliament with Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, submitted a private members' bill in parliament earlier this month that would make a 2050 target legally binding. Meanwhile, a growing cohort of leading Indian corporates and industrial conglomerates have announced their own emission reduction plans in recent months.

Writing on Twitter, COP26 Climate Action Champion Nigel Topping argued that a net zero target from India would represent a major breakthrough for global decarbonisation efforts.

India contemplates Net Zero 2047 - what a way to celebrate your hundredth birthday!!! The benefits of leading this inevitable industrial revolution now driving ever bolder plans!! #RaceToZero is on!! @gmunozabogabir https://t.co/9ew4UCCMFA via @business — Nigel Topping (@topnigel) March 17, 2021

Meanwhile, Carbon Brief's Simon Evans noted that if India were to adopt a formal net zero target in the wake of similar pledges from China and the US then more than two-thirds of global CO2, three-quarters of GDP, and 85 per cent of global coal use would be covered by national net zero goals.

Potentially huge climate news via @AkshatRathi this morning, that India is looking at a net-zero emissions target for 2050.



If confirmed, it would mean more than two-thirds of global CO2 & three-quarters of GDP would be under net-zero goals - as well as 85% of global coal use. pic.twitter.com/FEqZErpXvf — Simon Evans (@DrSimEvans) March 17, 2021

Commentators also stressed that a 2050 target from an emerging economy with historic emissions well below the level of many industrialised nations would ratchet up pressure on both those major economies yet to set national net zero goals, such as Russia and Australia, and those rich nations with 2050 targets in place that campaigners maintain could feasibly be pulled forward.